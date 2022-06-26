Deprived of Rajya Sabha seat, Hena Shahab drops hint at quitting RJD, says belongs to no party

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: After being denied Rajya Sabha seat by RJD, former MP Mohammed Shahabddin's wife Hena Shahab on Sunday contended that she belonged to no party presently, giving rise to speculation that she may leave RJD in the near future.

“I am sitting at home, what will you say? I am neutral, I belong to no party. I will tour across Bihar after one month and will take a big decision collectively with my supporters,” remarked Hena Shahab who was hopeful of getting a Rajya Sabha ticket.

Supporters of Hena Shahab had even erected a poster outside the official residence of RJD chief Lalu Prasad's wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi, demanding an RS ticket for her. Shahabuddin who was serving life sentence in connection with a murder case had died at DDU Hospital in New Delhi due to Covid-19 infection in May last year.

He was shifted to Delhi's Tihar Jail from Siwan Jail on the Supreme Court`s order. After his death, Hena Shahab and her son Osama Shahab are trying hard to keep Shahabuddin's political bastion, particularly in Bihar`s Siwan district intact.

Hena`s career graph in politics has, however, been far from impressive so far. In 2020, RJD had reportedly offered her ticket to contest the state assembly election but she refused. Recently, Shahabuddin`s family was in limelight when an FIR was registered against the deceased Siwan's Bahubali MP's son Osama by an Independent MLC candidate Rais Khan.

Rais had registered an FIR against Osama after indiscriminate firing at his campaign vehicle with an AK-47 rifle. Hena Shahab with tears in her eyes demanded that justice should be meted out to her son, claiming that he had been falsely implicated in the case.

“I have lost my husband, what will I do if I lose my son too. If the government and administration want, we will leave Siwan itself,” she pleaded. Leaders cutting across party lines had made a beeline at Shahabuddin's native village Pratappur in Siwan district after the demise of the don-turned politician in a Delhi hospital. The family hoped that RJD leaders would pay attention to grievances but in vain.