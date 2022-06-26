STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Have power to register, want authority to cancel registration of parties': EC to Law Minister

The election law provides the poll panel power to register an association of people as a political party, but does not give it the authority to de-register.

Published: 26th June 2022 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid an ongoing cleanup exercise to identify unrecognised parties involved in corrupt practices, the Election Commission has made a renewed push to get powers to de-register political parties.

The election law provides the poll panel power to register an association of people as a political party, but does not give it the authority to de-register.

At a recent interaction with the Union Legislative Secretary, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is learnt to have pushed for this power to withdraw registration of political parties.

The poll panel had been writing to the government to grant it power under the Representation of the People Act to de-register a political party on certain grounds.

The poll panel believes that many political parties get registered, but never contest election.

Such parties exist only on paper.

The possibility of forming political parties with an eye on availing the benefit of income tax exemption also cannot be ruled out, the Election Commission (EC) feels.

A senior official said the Commission which has the power to register political parties is also empowered to de-register in appropriate cases.

He said adequate safeguards can be put in place while giving EC this authority.

Under the constitution, the Election Commission is required to function independently and ensure free and fair elections.

An enquiry into non-compliance with the conditions for the grant of registration might involve the Commission in matters of a political nature and could mean monitoring by the Commission of the political activities, programmes and ideologies of political parties.

This, EC feels, is perhaps the reason why it has not been given power to cancel the registration of a political party.

The poll body had recently deleted from its register a total of 198 registered unrecognised political parties from its register as they were found to be “non-existent” during a verification exercise aimed at cleaning up the system.

In a recent statement, the poll panel had said that a reference has also been sent to the Department of Revenue for necessary legal and criminal actions against three such parties involved in serious financial impropriety.

Another list of 66 RUPPs which have claimed income tax exemption without submitting contribution reports as mandated under law has also been shared with the Revenue Department.

There are nearly 2,800 registered unrecognised political parties in India.

Besides, eight parties are recognised as national parties and over 50 as recognised state parties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission Rajiv Kumar
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp