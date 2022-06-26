STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra crisis: MVA government will last two to three days, says Union minister Danve

The BJP leader said the MVA should complete the remaining development works at the earliest as the BJP will be in opposition only for two to three days.

Published: 26th June 2022 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JALNA: Union minister Raosaheb Danve on Sunday said the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra, racked by the rebellion in main constituent Shiv Sena, will last "two to three days".

Speaking at the inaugural function of an agriculture department building here in the presence of state NCP minister Rajesh Tope, the BJP leader said the MVA should complete the remaining development works at the earliest as "we (BJP) will be in opposition only for two to three days".

"Time is running out. This government will last for two to three days. The BJP has nothing to do with this rebellion. Shiv Sena rebels have resentment towards Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as development funds were diverted by NCP and Congress," the Union Minister of State for Railway, Coal and Mines said.

Queried on the possibility of the Eknath Shinde-led group merging with the BJP, Danve, himself a former state unit chief, said there was no such proposal and if one comes then the senior leadership would take a call.

He also said there was no chance of President's Rule being imposed in the state.

