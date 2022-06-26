STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra: Four firefighters hospitalised after blaze at multiplex cafetaria

During the operation, three firefighters complained of breathing problem, while another one suffered injuries due to some broken glass pieces at the site, he said.

Published: 26th June 2022 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

A fire fighter was injured during his fire dousing operations at Reliance Trends in Vijayawada.

By PTI

THANE: Four firefighters were hospitalised after most of them complained of breathing trouble during an operation to douse a fire that broke out at a cafeteria of a multiplex inside a mall in Maharashtra's Thane city, civic officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, they said. Chief of the Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell, Avinash Sawant, said the fire broke out at the cafeteria of the multiplex located on the third floor of the building around 11.20 pm on Saturday.

"The fire spread to the adjoining area and panic spread in the multiplex, where the spectators rushed out to safety. Two fire engines along with the teams of fire brigade and the RDMC reached the spot and began the firefighting operation. The fire was finally doused after nearly five hours," he said, adding that some nearby shops suffered major damages.

During the operation, three firefighters complained of breathing problem, while another one suffered injuries due to some broken glass pieces at the site, he said.

"All of them were admitted to a civic-run hospital, where they are currently being treated," Sawant said. The cause of the fire is being probed, he said.

