STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra Governor discharged from hospital after COVID-19 recovery

A statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said the governor returned to his official residence after remaining hospitalised for four days.

Published: 26th June 2022 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was discharged from a hospital here on Sunday after recovering from COVID-19, authorities said.

Koshyari, 80, was admitted to the private hospital in south Mumbai on Wednesday after testing positive for the infection.

A statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said the governor returned to his official residence after remaining hospitalised for four days.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the governor had said, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. There are only mild symptoms. However I have been admitted to a Hospital as a precautionary measure." A day before that, Shiv Sena's cabinet minister Eknath Shinde had launched a rebellion against his own party, setting off hectic political activities in the state.

Majority of the Sena legislators have supported Shinde and joined him in Guwahati, where all of them are currently camping.

Their rebellion has pushed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government headed by Sena president Uddhav Thackeray to the brink of collapse. NCP and Congress are also part of the ruling combine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp