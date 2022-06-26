STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Road to Vidhan Bhavan from airport goes via Worli': Aaditya Thackeray warns Shiv Sena rebels

Addressing the party workers on Saturday evening, the 30-year-old son of Shiv Sena president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, also said there was no place for 'traitors' in the party.

Published: 26th June 2022 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena youth wing chief Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: In a subtle warning to the Shiv Sena rebels currently camping in Guwahati, party leader and cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray has said the road from Mumbai airport to Vidhan Bhavan, the state legislature complex here, goes via Worli.

Worli, traditionally a Shiv Sena bastion in Mumbai, is the assembly constituency represented by Aaditya Thackeray.

Addressing the party workers on Saturday evening, the 30-year-old son of Shiv Sena president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, also said there was no place for "traitors" in the party.

He made the statement amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra that was triggered by senior minister Eknath Shinde's rebellion.

Majority of party MLAs have sided with Shinde and they are currently camping at Guwahati in Assam, a BJP-ruled state.

Shinde and his group have claimed that they are the "real Shiv Sena".

The rebel group said it enjoys a two-thirds majority in the legislature party and will prove its strength in the House.

The dissidents have named their group as "Shiv Sena (Balasaheb)".

Amid these developments, Aaditya Thackeray has started holding meetings with the party workers and office-bearers from Saturday, which is being seen as a move to prevent any erosion of the cadre loyal to the Thackerays.

In his address, Aaditya said, "The road from the airport to the Vidhan Bhavan passes via Worli. It's good that the rebels left (Shiv Sena). There is no room for traitors in the party."

The Mumbai civic polls are expected later this year and the Shiv Sena, which has been ruling Asia's largest civic body for nearly three decades, is striving to retain its hold over it.

The Maharashtra legislature secretariat had on Saturday issued 'summons' to 16 of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, including Shinde, seeking written replies by the evening of June 27 to the complaints seeking their disqualification.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aaditya Thackeray Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray Eknath Shinde
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp