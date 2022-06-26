UP bypolls: Akhilesh puts the blame of defeat on ‘misuse’ of govt machinery by BJP

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Attributing the defeat of the party’s bastions of Rampur and Azamgarh to the open misuse of government machinery by the BJP, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the ruling party had hatched a conspiracy to influence the electorate. While issuing a statement here on Sunday, the SP chief said that the BJP’s lust for power had destroyed all the democratic values in the state.

“The Party fought the by-election well in Azamgarh and Rampur and voters were also inclined towards the SP but the ruling BJP used all the dirty tricks up its sleeves to get the votes cast in its favour. The voters were harassed and intimidated. In its desperation to get the victory the BJP stooped to the lowest level and detained SP workers at police stations,” Akhilesh maintained. Citing specific instances, the SP chief claimed that in Rampur only six votes were polled from a Muslim-dominated locality which had 900 votes. “Is it not the mockery of a democratic exercise like elections,” he asked.

“Blatant misuse of power to shatter all democratic values coupled with an election commission that behaved like Dhritrashtra and the BJP like the Kauravas together hijacked the mandate of the people,” he said drawing an analogy from Mahabharata. It was a mockery of democracy and people’s mandate, he said. Meanwhile, in Azamgarh party candidate Dharmendra Yadav extended gratitude to SP leaders and people of the constituency for supporting him.

“We should not be demoralized by the results because the party seniors have pinned their hopes on the youngsters. I apologise to all senior leaders for not being able to win the elections and come up to their expectations. I thank all those who voted for SP and reposed faith in the party,” Dharmendra said.

On the other hand, in Rampur, SP veteran Azam Khan, who had spearheaded the party campaign, said party candidate Asim Raja’s victory was changed to a defeat by the powers that be. He also cited the example of six votes being polled at a polling station with 900 votes in Muslim dominated locality. “Elections are not held like this,” he said.