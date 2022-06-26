STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
While Indians struggle, PM busy planning next distraction: Rahul

Gandhi has been critical of the Modi government's handling of the economy and has also called on the Centre to provide jobs to the youth.

Published: 26th June 2022 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 10:40 AM

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the PM's “mastery” in "entire distraction science" can't hide disasters such as an all-time high unemployment rate, a 30-year high wholesale price index, and devaluation of LIC by $17 billion.

Gandhi said that while Indians struggle, Modi is busy planning his next distraction. "PM's mastery in 'Entire Distraction Science' can't hide these disasters - ? at 78/$; $17 bn LIC value lost; WPI Inflation at 30yr high; Unemployment at all-time high; Largest ever bank fraud by DHFL," the former Congress chief said in a tweet.

Gandhi has been critical of the Modi government's handling of the economy and has also called on the Centre to provide jobs to the youth.

