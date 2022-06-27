STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

AIMIM to vote for Yashwant Sinha in Presidential polls 

Owaisi, in a release here said, "AIMIM legislators will be voting for opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential elections. Sinha spoke to me on call earlier as well."

Published: 27th June 2022 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha (File | EPS)

Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha (File | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM on Monday announced its support for joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential election scheduled to be held next month.

Owaisi, in a release here said, "AIMIM legislators will be voting for opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential elections. Sinha spoke to me on call earlier as well."

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has two members in Lok Sabha, seven MLAs in Telangana, five MLAs in Bihar and two members in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yashwant Sinha Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp