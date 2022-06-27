STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid Maharashtra political crisis, deputy CM Ajit Pawar tests positive for coronavirus

The senior NCP leader (62), whose party is a key constituent of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, has tested positive for the infection for the second time.

Published: 27th June 2022 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Ajit pawar

Maharashtra Deputy CM and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

“"I did my test for coronavirus which has come out positive. I am doing good and have been consulting doctors. With your blessings, I will soon defeat coronavirus and resume in your service. Whosoever has come in my contact should get tested immediately,"” Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, tweeted.

The senior NCP leader (62), whose party is a key constituent of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, has tested positive for the infection for the second time - the first time being in October 2020.

Last week, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had also tested positive for coronavirus.

Koshyari was admitted to hospital and discharged on Sunday.

The two-and-a-half-year-old MVA government, which also includes the Congress as a partner, plunged into crisis a week ago after a section of Shiv Sena MLAs, led by cabinet minister Eknath Shinde, raised a banner of revolt against the party leadership.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajit Pawar Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp