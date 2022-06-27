STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Centre shamelessly using ED against Opposition, nation heading towards one-party rule': Gopal Rai

It's not a secret anymore and it's not about one or two opposition parties. The central government is now misusing the ED against all the parties that dare to speak against the BJP, he said.

Published: 27th June 2022 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai on Monday alleged the Centre is "shamelessly" misusing the Enforcement Directorate against opposition parties that dare to raise their voice against the BJP, and said it seems the nation is heading towards one-party rule.

"It's not a secret anymore and it's not about one or two opposition parties. The central government is now misusing the ED against all the parties that dare to speak against the BJP," Rai told reporters here while responding to a query on Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's judicial custody in an alleged money laundering case.

"Central agencies were misused earlier too. But now they are being misused openly and brazenly. I think it's the beginning of a new era in India. The nation is heading towards a one-party rule," he said.

"Be it Jain, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi or Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut. The names do not even matter anymore. This is an act against the country's constitutional principles," Rai claimed.

A special CBI court on Monday refused to extend the judicial custody of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in the alleged case.

The ED on Monday summoned Shiv Sena leader Raut in an alleged money laundering case of 2018.

Gandhi was recently questioned by the central agency in an alleged money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gopal Rai BJP AAP Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp