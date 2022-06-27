STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

‘Condom sale slumped with Covid onset’

The ministry of Health and Family Welfare in reply to a query, sought by MP-based RTI activist Chandrasekhar Gaur.

Published: 27th June 2022 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Stocks, BSE, Sensex, NSE

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Triggering fears of sharp population rise in India, the data provided by the Union Health Ministry in reply to an RTI query shows that the sale of major contraceptive, condom, slumped drastically during the 2020-21 when the Covid pandemic hit the country. The decrease in condom sale was because of various restrictions imposed in the wake of pandemic.

The ministry of Health and Family Welfare in reply to a query, sought by MP-based RTI activist Chandrasekhar Gaur, has disclosed the startling data. It was the lowest sale of condoms in the last five years in India.

“India registered the sale of only 244.31 million pieces of condoms during the fiscal year of 2020-21 during which the stringent restrictions were imposed across the country due to the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic,” Gaur said, quoting the data provided to him under the RTI.

Alarmed at such a drastic fall in the sale of condoms, Dr Rajiva Ranjan, a birth-control researcher, said that the decreased sale of condoms might have given at least 10 times rise in unwanted pregnancies during that period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Condom COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp