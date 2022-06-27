Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar joins chorus against Agnipath scheme

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of compromising with the nation’s security by paving way for ‘contactualisation’ of the armed forces.

Kanhaiya, who fell off the political map after he quit CPI to join the Congress last year, told the media that there is a plan to deploy ‘Agniveers’ as security guards at the public sector undertakings that are listed for disinvestment.

“It will demoralise the armed forces,” Kanhaiya said, adding that his party will do ‘Satyagrah’ in all Assembly constituencies on Monday. Kanhaiya demanded the rollback of the Agnipath scheme, calling it a ‘No rank, no pension, only tension’ plan. He added that the government has fixed the service tenure of Agniveers at four years with an intention to deny them the benefit of gratuity.

“The government failed to make appointments in the armed forces for two years, and now it is offering lollipops to the youth, planning to make them ex-servicemen at a young age,” Kanhaiya said. The leader of opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also plans to raise the issue in the ongoing Assembly session. “Self-dignity, self-esteem and self-confidence of the youth are going to be snatched away,” Tejashwi said. RJD plans to bring a resolution against the scheme in the Assembly. BJP’s ally, JD-U, has also demanded a review.

Joining forces

Leader of opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also plans to raise the issue in the ongoing Assembly session. BJP’s ally, JD-U, has also demanded a review.

