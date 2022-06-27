STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DBT studying long-term memory of COVID-19 vaccines

The study is aimed at ascertaining the long-tern impact of the vaccines and will help modulate the schedule of doses, a senior official said on Monday.

Published: 27th June 2022 04:14 PM

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) is studying long-term memory of COVID-19 vaccines, a senior official said on Monday.

The study is aimed at ascertaining the long-tern impact of the vaccines and will help modulate the schedule of doses, the official said.

"Earlier, the vaccines which were used were tried and studied for a longer period of time," the official said.

A senior scientist said Covid vaccine data is being collected from several laboratories and studied by the DBT.

A total of 197 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.

