Efforts on to spike conviction rate to 90 per cent, says Amit Shah

Shah said that efforts were on to establish mobile forensic science units in each district and these would serve at least three blocks.

Published: 27th June 2022 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Amit Shah chairs a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of Ministry of Home Affairs, at Kevadia in Gujarat | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stating that the Central government is working with state governments on a three-pronged approach to usher in reforms in police investigation, prosecution, and forensics, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that these changes will help increase the conviction rate to 90 per cent.

Addressing members of the Consultative Committee on Home Affairs at Kevadia in Gujarat, he proposed the establishment of an independent Directorate of Prosecution and an independent Directorate of Forensic Science in each State/UT through  comprehensive amendments to the Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code and the Indian Evidence Act. 

The meeting was attended by the committee members, the three ministers of state for home affairs, senior officials from the ministry, the National Crime Records Bureau and the National Forensic Science University. 

Focusing on ‘Forensic Science Capabilities: Strengthening for Time-bound and Scientific Investigation’, Shah said that the proposed reforms would include making forensics investigation mandatory in all offences punishable with imprisonment for more than six years. 

Reviewing the forensic science capabilities available in the country, keeping in view the increasing dependence of the criminal justice system on forensics investigation, Shah said the Gurgaon-based 
Indian National Defense University would train law enforcement personnel in the use of new technology to combat crimes. 

While a Modus Operandi Bureau has been set up to identify crime patterns, Shah said that efforts were on to establish mobile forensic science units in each district and these would serve at least three blocks. Shah also stressed on the need for investigating agencies to stay one step ahead of criminals in view of the use of technology by them. 

Amit Shah
