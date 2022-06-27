'Fight between two ideologies and not individuals': Opposition leaders on Presidential poll

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leaders of several opposition parties on Monday said the presidential election is a fight between two ideologies and not about individuals as their candidate Yashwant Sinha filed his nomination for the poll.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the real fight is between two ideologies - the hatred of the RSS on the one side and the compassion of all opposition parties on the other.

The NDA has fielded Droupadi Murmu for the presidential poll.

"We are all unitedly supporting Yashwant Sinha ji. Of course, we are supporting the individual, but the real fight is between two ideologies. One ideology of RSS - anger, hatred and the other of compassion of all the opposition parties who are standing together," he said.

He said the entire opposition is standing with Sinha.

TMC leader Saugata Roy said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has extended her full support to Sinha, who is the joint opposition candidate.

"It is not a fight between two individuals only, it is a fight between two ideologies - between communalism and secularism and authoritarianism versus democracy. And I think under the circumstances, Yashwant Sinha is the best candidate," Roy said while noting that he is a former IAS officer, former union minister of Finance and External Affairs.

"On a person-to-person basis, Sinha is far better. All opposition parties are fully supporting him. The Congress, DMK, socialist parties and Left parties are supporting him. I think it is a rainbow-coloured coalition of best values," the TMC leader said.

CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury said it is not a question of identity politics.

"We respect Droupadi Murmu ji, but it is contest of ideologies," he noted.

Several top opposition leaders accompanied Sinha as he filed his nomination papers for the July 18 polls.

Sinha on Monday filed his nomination papers for the July 18 election, with a host of leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav and Farooq Abdullah accompanying him.

Significantly, TRS leader K T Rama Rao, the son of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was also present when Sinha filed his papers.

However, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha was not represented as Jharkhand's ruling party is yet to decide on whom to support in the presidential poll.

Sinha handed over four sets of nomination papers to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, who is the returning officer for the presidential election.

After filing the nomination papers, Sinha paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar at their statues inside the Parliament complex.

Sinha, a former bureaucrat and a union minister during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, was decided as the joint candidate for the presidential election on June 21 at a meeting of several opposition leaders.

He is likely to launch his campaign from June 28 from Chennai in Tamil Nadu and will cover the southern states of Kerala and Karnataka as well during his first round of campaigning.

Top opposition leaders including NCP supremo Pawar, Congress leaders Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh and Rajasthan Chief minister Ashok Gehlot, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee and Saugata Roy, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, DMK's Tiruchi Siva and A Raja, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief minister Farooq Abdullah, CPI-M' Sitaram Yechury and CPI's D Raja, were also present.

Rashtriya Lok Dal's Jayant Chaudhary, Rashtriya Janata Dal's Misa Bharti, Revolutionary Socialist Party's N K Premchandran and Indian Union Muslim League's Mohammed Bashir and NCP's Praful Patel were also present.

NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu filed her nomination papers last week.

TRS Working President and state IT, Industries Minister K T Rama Rao was present, along with party MPs, when Sinha filed his nomination for the top post.

"President of @trspartyonline Sri KCR Garu has decided to extend support to the candidature of Sri @YashwantSinha Ji in the election for President of India "Along with our Members of Parliament, I will be representing the TRS at the nomination today," Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, tweeted.

TRS sources on Monday said the party is supporting Sinha's candidature as he is the nominee of opposition parties and that TRS is vehemently opposed to BJP.

Though the TRS had supported NDA in the election of President and Vice- President earlier, it has been strident in its criticism of the BJP in recent months for the latter's alleged politics of hatred and failure in governance.

TRS, however, had stayed away from the joint meetings of the opposition parties to decide on their candidate in the Presidential election on the ground that it cannot share the platform with the Congress.

TRS sources had earlier said the party maintains equidistance from both the Congress and the BJP.

TRS has nine Lok Sabha members, seven Rajya Sabha members and 101 MLAs in the Telangana Legislative Assembly.