STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Guwahati hotel hosting rebel Sena MLAs extends closure of bookings 

Reservations can be made from July 6 onwards, the Radisson Blu website showed.

Published: 27th June 2022 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Rebel Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLAs unanimously chose party leader Eknath Shinde as their leader, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, in Guwahati

Rebel Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLAs unanimously chose party leader Eknath Shinde as their leader, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The luxury hotel in Guwahati, where dissident Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is camping with other MLAs from Maharashtra, on Monday extended the closure of all bookings for the public till July 5.

Till Monday afternoon, the Radisson Blu hotel was not taking any bookings till June 30, as per its website.

Later in the evening, if a booking was attempted on any day till July 5, the website prompted, "There is no availability for the dates and rate type you selected. We recommend changing dates or selecting a different rate type when available."

Reservations can be made from July 6 onwards, it showed.

"They (the Maharashtra MLAs) are likely to extend the booking after today's court order. But so far, we have not got any information," an official of the hotel told PTI.

In a relief to the rebel Shiv Sena lawmakers, the Supreme Court kept in abeyance the disqualification proceedings till July 11.

It also sought responses to pleas by the rebel MLAs, questioning the legality of notices seeking their disqualification.

The top court also refused to pass any interim order on the plea of the Maharashtra government that there should not be any floor test in the assembly, and said they can always approach it in case of illegality.

In a bid to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, dissident legislators of Shiv Sena along with some Independent legislators are camping in Guwahati, around 2,700 km away, since June 22.

A total of 70 rooms on different floors of the hotel have been booked for the MLAs and their associates.

The hotel has closed the restaurants, banquets and other facilities for other non-resident guests.

"Only airline staff are allowed to stay as they have agreements with the hotel," a Guwahati Police official earlier said.

Apart from local police, paramilitary forces and dozens of personnel of reserve battalions and commando units of the Assam Police are keeping a tight vigil on the hotel, which is around 15 km from the Guwahati airport.

The hotel, located in Gotanagar area near Jalukbari, is inaccessible even to the press.

A battery of journalists from across the country is present outside the compound.

Radisson Blu Guwahati, which opened in 2014, is the first five-star hotel in the entire Northeast.

It was built on the bank of the picturesque Deepor Beel, and adjacent to the Gauhati University and Assam Engineering College campuses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Radisson Blu Eknath Shinde hotel Eknath Shinde
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp