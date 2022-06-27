STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir cadre IPS officer resigns, to join politics

Rath, a 50-year-old 2000 batch IPS officer, posted his resignation letter on the social media on Sunday. He also tweeted, “Politics is a noble profession.”

Published: 27th June 2022 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Orissa-born J&K-cadre IPS officer Basant Rath, who is under suspension for about two years, has resigned from the Indian Police Service to enter politics. He is the second senior civil servant of Jammu and Kashmir cadre, after 2010-batch IAS topper Shah Faesal, to resign from the job to join politics.  

Rath, a 50-year-old 2000 batch IPS officer, posted his resignation letter on the social media on Sunday. He also tweeted, “Politics is a noble profession.”  Rath had earlier posted on Twitter, “If I ever join a political party, it WILL be BJP. If I ever contest an election, it WILL be from Kashmir. If I ever join politics, it WILL be before March 6, 2024”.

Rath has served in J&K on several posts, including IGP Traffic, wherein he invited controversy for his no-nonsense style in regulating traffic in Srinagar and Jammu. He had won both laurels and criticism for his style of working, and had earned the title “dabang”.

He had won admirers for shipping study material for competitive exams free of cost to youth in remote areas. He was suspended in July 2020 for alleged misconduct and misbehavior. He was posted in Home Guards and Civil Defence.

Rath had on June 12, 2020 indirectly accused DGP Dilbagh Singh of owning 50 kanals land in Jammu. He had later lodged a police complaint against Singh, alleging threat to his life and liberty and stating that in case anything untoward happens to him, the DGP should be held responsible.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp