Kejriwal gets further boost in Delhi

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the Rajinder Nagar Assembly bypoll in Delhi with a margin of over 11,000 votes. AAP’s Durgesh Pathak got 55.76 per cent votes, defeating BJP’s Rajesh Bhatia, who secured 39.92 per cent votes, Congress got 2.79 per cent votes, AAP leaders, including the party’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, congratulated Pathak over his victory, tweeting, “Heartfelt thanks to the people of Rajendra Nagar. I am grateful for this immense affection and love of the people of Delhi. This inspires us to work harder and serve.”

The bypoll to the Assembly seat had taken place on June 23 with a significantly low turnout at 43.75 per cent as compared to 2020 polls.

Although 14 candidates were in fray, the constituency was largely seen as a battle ground between AAP and BJP. The bypoll was necessitated in the wake of AAP’s Raghav Chadha leaving the seat after being elected to Rajya Sabha.