Maharashtra crisis: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray left with just handful of supporters

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Amid political turmoil, except Aaditya Thackeray, all eight ministers who were elected in Maharashtra state assembly, have left Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and joined the rebel Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde camp in Guwahati.

Aaditya is the son of Uddhav Thackeray. Interestingly, Uday Samant, the higher education minister, who attended national executive committee meeting of Shiv Sena on Saturday, is among the deserters. He quietly left on Sunday to Surat to join Shinde’s camp. Samant was the last minister except Aaditya to join the rebel camp.

The eight ministers who have quit MVA government include Eknath Shinde, Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, Sandeepan Bhumare, Shambhuraje Desai, Abdul Sattar, Uday Samant and Bacchu Kadu. They are now camped in Guwahati. Two ministers Subhash Desai and Anil Parab, who come from state legislative council, have remained with Uddhav in this crisis.

