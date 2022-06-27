STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra crisis: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray left with just handful of supporters

The eight ministers who have quit MVA government include Eknath Shinde, Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, Sandeepan Bhumare, Shambhuraje Desai, Abdul Sattar, Uday Samant and Bacchu Kadu.

Published: 27th June 2022 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

CM_Uddhav_Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Amid political turmoil, except Aaditya Thackeray, all eight ministers who were elected in Maharashtra state assembly, have left Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and joined the rebel Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde camp in Guwahati. 

Aaditya is the son of Uddhav Thackeray. Interestingly, Uday Samant, the higher education minister, who attended national executive committee meeting of Shiv Sena on Saturday, is among the deserters. He quietly left on Sunday to Surat to join Shinde’s camp. Samant was the last minister except Aaditya to join the rebel camp.

The eight ministers who have quit MVA government include Eknath Shinde, Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, Sandeepan Bhumare, Shambhuraje Desai, Abdul Sattar, Uday Samant and Bacchu Kadu. They are now camped in Guwahati. Two ministers Subhash Desai and Anil Parab, who come from state legislative council, have remained with Uddhav in this crisis.

WATCH

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chief minister Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra Maharashtra political crisis
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp