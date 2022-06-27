Maharashtra crisis: Uddhav strips rebel MLAs of ministries, redistributes portfolios among others

Sudhir Suryavanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asserting his position in an uncertain political time stripped nine rebel Shiv Sena ministers of their portfolios, including Eknath Shinde and Dada Bhuse etc. These stripped ministers are stationed in Guwahati who revolted against Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Among the nine ministers who have been stripped of their portfolios, five are cabinet ministers and four are Ministers of State.



The note issued by the Maharashtra chief minister's office said the rebelled Shiv Sena ministers are camped in Guwahati and that is affecting the administrative work. It further stated that people should not suffer and public welfare should not be stalled, and therefore this decision of stripping portfolios was taken. These portfolios are redistributed among the other ministers of the Uddhav Thackeray government.

As per the decision, the portfolios of the urban development and public works department, which were earlier with the rebel group leader and Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde, have been handed over to another Shiv Sena minister Subhash Desai. Mr Desai also handles the industry ministry and is a very close aid of Uddhav Thackeray. Rebel minister Gulabrao Patil's water supply and sanitation portfolios have been handed over to Anil Parab who is also the transport minister.

The portfolios of agriculture and welfare of ex-servicemen, earlier with Dadaji Bhuse, and of employment guarantee and horticulture, held by Sandeepan Bhumare, are now with Shankar Gadakh.

The higher education and technical education portfolios held by Uday Sawant have been handed over to Aaditya Thackeray.

Mr Thackeray has also cracked down on Ministers of State. The Three portfolios of Shambhuraj Desai have been distributed among Sanjay Bansode, Satej Patil and Vishwajit Kadam. The Four ministries with Rajendra Patil (Yadravkar) have been distributed among Vishwajeet Kadam, Prajakt Tanpure, Satej Patil and Aditi Tatkare. The Three portfolios with Abdul Sattar are now with Prajakt Tanpure, Satej Patil and Aditi Tatkare. Four charges with Omprakash Kudu were distributed among Aditi Tatkare, Satej Patil, Sanjay Bansode and Dattatray Bharne.

Last Saturday, seven citizens filed public interest litigation in Bombay High Court, seeking action against the rebel leaders for "omission of duties and moral wrongs committed, leading to disrespect towards the public rights and good governance".

A political observer said that while distributing portfolios, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray does not require the permission of the Maharashtra governor. The chief minister can take this decision, if he wants to sack the ministers from his ministers, then he will have to inform to the governor.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government had stripped the security of rebelled Shiv Sena MLAs' relatives and families. Eknath Shinde took to social media and blamed the Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and home minister Dilip Walse Patil for removing the security of their family members and warned if something wrong happens, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will be held responsible. However, the Home minister clarified that they have not taken any such decisions.

Out of total of 55 MLAs of Shiv Sena, the 38 MLAs of Shiv Sena has rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray and supported Eknath Shinde in this mutiny.