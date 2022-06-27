PIL filed in Bombay HC against rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde for instigating internal disorder

By PTI

MUMBAI: A Public Interest Litigation was filed in the Bombay High Court on Monday against Eknath Shinde, who is leading the group of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs from Maharashtra, for causing a "political turmoil" in the state and instigating an internal disorder in the state government.

The PIL sought appropriate action against the rebel leaders for the "omission of duties and moral wrongs committed, leading to disrespect towards the public rights and good governance".

The litigation, filed by seven citizens of Maharashtra, also sought a direction to the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state to submit a detailed plan of assurance, detailing the process of governance in the absence of several of its ministers.

The plea, filed through advocates Asim Sarode and Ajinkya Udane, further sought the court to direct the rebel leaders to return to the state and resume their duties, and claimed the rebel MLAs were disregarding the oath taken by them under the Constitution.

The petition was mentioned on Monday before a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik for urgent hearing. The bench said it would assign a date (for hearing).

“Citizens' public rights are getting ignored due to the current political turmoil that is taking place in the State of Maharashtra.

It is causing public nuisance to the citizens as the ministers are neglecting their duties,” the PIL said.

“Instead of working for the community, the respondents (Shinde and other rebel MLAs) are aiming at securing personal gains by instigating an internal disorder within the governance of the State,” it added.

The plea further claimed that voters never have a say on coalitions and alliances and because of this, politicians once elected start considering themselves as “not less than God”.

A majority of Shiv Sena MLAs have shifted their loyalty to Eknath Shinde and are currently camping in Assam's Guwahati city, plunging the MVA government (comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) into a crisis.

The Maharashtra legislature secretariat on Saturday issued 'summons' to 16 of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, including Shinde, seeking written replies by June 27 evening to complaints seeking their disqualification.

Shinde on Sunday moved the Supreme Court against the disqualification notice issued by the Maharashtra Assembly's deputy speaker to him and 15 other rebel legislators.

The Centre on Sunday extended Y-plus security cover of CRPF commandos to at least 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, according to officials.