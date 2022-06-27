Power games: Revolt of the favourites in Shiv Sena

Shahid Faridi By

Battleground Maharashtra

Revolt of the favourites in Shiv Sena

When Eknath Shinde walked out on Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, he walked in the shoes of his more illustrious predecessors in the party namely Chhagan Bhujbal and Narayan Rane. These three leaders had been favourites of the Thackeray family and rose in the ranks to the levels next only to the family. Rane was made chief minister by party patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray, while Bhujbal became deputy chief minister. Shinde, too, was given the most important portfolios from the Sena side and he was next only to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He held the plum portfolios of urban development and PWD in the MVA government and was made the leader of opposition before Uddhav took over as the CM. His son Shrikant Shinde is a member of Lok Sabha from Kalyan while his brother Prakash Shinde is a councillor. Shinde was an auto-driver before he caught the attention of Sena leaders. Narayan Rane, too, had humble beginnings and used to work as a peon and reportedly sold chicken on the side before joining Shiv Sena and rising to become Maharashtra’s chief minister. Bhujbal was a vegetable seller at a Byculla market before joining the Sena. While Rane, Bhujbal and Shinde were still outsiders, the biggest revolt against the Thackeray family was by the biggest favourite of the family, Raj Thackeray. Maybe it’s time the Thackeray family turned the gaze inwards to see why so many of their trusted lieutenants have turned their backs on them.

MVA Endgame

ED probe against Uddhav’s brother-in-law

Rumour mills ran full speed and conspiracy charges flew thick and fast as Maharashtra’s Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by Uddhav Thackeray struggled for survival after the desertion by nearly three dozen Shiv Sena MLAs. One of the reasons being mentioned for the large-scale desertion is the progress reportedly made by the Enforcement Directorate in its investigations against Uddhav Thackeray’s brother-in-law Shridhar Madhav Patankar. The ED had recently provisionally attached 11 flats in Thane owned by Patankar’s company Shri Saibaba Grihnirmiti Pvt Ltd. The ED action came after its probe into one Pushpak group of companies in a PMLA case found Patankar’s Saibaba Grihnirmiti to be a recipient of suspect money through shell companies and fake business entry providers. Rumours spread like wildfire that the ED would soon be knocking on the doors of Uddhav Thackeray, though no connection has so far been found between Uddhav and Patankar’s businesses. Reports suggested that the Shiv Sena MLAs believed that the fall of MVA government was imminent with ED closing in on Uddhav. In this hour of crisis, Eknath Shinde emerged as a saviour who promised to keep them in government with the help of the BJP. Ideology was used like Polyphemus’sheep.

Act-2

All roads lead to courts and Election Commission

The battle of nerves is intensifying with each passing day of the Maharashtra imbroglio. The momentum rebel leader Eknath Shinde had gained by moving a sizable number of Sena MLAs to Surat and then to Guwahati seems to be waning. Uddhav Thackeray has consolidated his position with the party’s national executive endorsing his leadership and empowering him to deal with the rebels in the manner he deems fit. The battle for control of Shiv Sena seems over with Uddhav coming on top. After claiming to be the real Shiv Sena, the rebels are likely to float a new party or merge with the BJP. This is because Uddhav still commands loyalty of an overwhelming majority of party’s 19 Lok Sabha members, all three Rajya Sabha members and majority of MLCs, besides the party office- bearers, national executive members and some MLAs. The rebel group has realised that the claim to be the real Shiv Sena may not cut ice with the Election Commission. It is, therefore, more likely to approach the EC for registering a new party. To do that it would have to first avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law by showing support of 37 Shiv Sena MLAs. This is where the main challenge lies for them. The Deputy Speaker, who is acting as Speaker in the absence of a full-time Speaker, belongs to the NCP, and is more likely to act on the advice of the Uddhav group. The Uddhav group has recommended disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs. Once the Deputy Speaker disqualifies these 16 MLAs, the rebel camp may not be left with two-third of all Sena MLAs to effect a legitimate split. The remaining rebels, too, may face disqualification on grounds of voting against party whip in any future confidence or no-confidence motion. On the other hand, if the rebel group forms a new political party, the party will be hugely disadvantaged without the Shiv Sena name and party symbol. The only battle the rebels may find worth fighting is to try and form an alternative government within the existing Assembly. Eknath Shinde is in touch with the BJP’s top leadership in Maharashtra and Delhi to help him emerge as winner.

