STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Samyukta Kisan Morcha claims Twitter accounts linked to farm movement withheld on 'instructions' of Centre

According to SKM, @kisnaektamorcha and @tractor2twitr are the two prominent accounts among others that have been withheld.

Published: 27th June 2022 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 10:19 PM   |  A+A-

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella organisation of various farmers' organisations, on Monday claimed that Twitter has withheld around a dozen accounts linked to the farm movement on the "instructions" of the central government.

The SKM also demanded the release of activist Teesta Setalvad and former IPS officers RB Sreekumar and Sanjiv Bhatt who have been accused of fabricating evidence to frame innocent people in connection with the 2002 Gujarat communal riots.

According to SKM, @kisnaektamorcha and @tractor2twitr are the two prominent accounts among others that have been withheld.

The SKM alleged that the BJP government at the Centre has "put pressure" on Twitter to "shut down" these accounts for questioning the Centre.

No immediate response was available from Twitter.

"Twitter has withheld about a dozen Twitter accounts in India, including the Twitter handle @kisanektamorcha allied with the farm movement, without any warning. Among them are important accounts like @Tractor2twitr," the SKM said in a statement.

"The important thing in this context is that the Union government chose the day of emergency to take this anti-farmer step. The night of 25/26 June 1975, when emergency was imposed in the country, is considered a black day in the democracy of India," the statement added.

The SKM demands that all Twitter accounts, including @kisnaektamorcha and @tractor2twitr that have been withheld "undemocratically and unreasonably", should be restored, the statement said.

"We also demand that Teesta Setalvad, RB Sreekumar and Sanjeev Bhatt be released unconditionally and justice should be ensured for the victims of Gujarat riots," said SKM.

While Setalvad and Sreekumar have been arrested, the process is on to get a transfer warrant for the custody of Bhatt, who is serving a life sentence in a custodial death case at a jail at Palanpur, in connection with the FIR lodged against them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samyukta Kisan Morcha Farmers protest SKM
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp