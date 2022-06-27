STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tripura: Congress, BJP spar over post-result violence

Clashes broke out in Tripura on Sunday soon after the results of by-polls were declared. The ruling BJP won three seats while the Congress bagged one in the by-elections. 

Published: 27th June 2022 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Representational image of BJP and Congress flags. (File photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  Clashes broke out in Tripura on Sunday soon after the results of by-polls were declared. The ruling BJP won three seats while the Congress bagged one in the by-elections. However, soon after the results were declared, violence broke out in parts of Agartala. State Congress chief Birajit Sinha was among a dozen party workers injured, allegedly in attacks carried out by BJP cadre. The BJP also alleged that 13 of its workers were injured in separate attacks unleashed by Congress workers.

Sinha sustained head injuries while another Congress worker was stabbed, and was admitted to a hospital.
“I went to our office (in Agartala) in my car and saw BJP workers pelting stones. A large piece of a brick hit me on my head,” Sinha said. He got a few stitches, after which he was discharged. He alleged that BJP workers also raided the Congress offices at Belonia and Khowai and torched the furniture. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress BJP Tripura
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp