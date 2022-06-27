Tripura: Congress, BJP spar over post-result violence

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Clashes broke out in Tripura on Sunday soon after the results of by-polls were declared. The ruling BJP won three seats while the Congress bagged one in the by-elections. However, soon after the results were declared, violence broke out in parts of Agartala. State Congress chief Birajit Sinha was among a dozen party workers injured, allegedly in attacks carried out by BJP cadre. The BJP also alleged that 13 of its workers were injured in separate attacks unleashed by Congress workers.

Sinha sustained head injuries while another Congress worker was stabbed, and was admitted to a hospital.

“I went to our office (in Agartala) in my car and saw BJP workers pelting stones. A large piece of a brick hit me on my head,” Sinha said. He got a few stitches, after which he was discharged. He alleged that BJP workers also raided the Congress offices at Belonia and Khowai and torched the furniture.