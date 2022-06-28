Agnipath protests derail Bihar House proceedings

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Agnipath recruitment scheme for armed forces has emerged as the latest rallying point for the Opposition parties in Bihar. The state assembly’s proceedings were washed out on Monday, with a united Opposition forcing adjournments of the House thrice.

As soon as the House assembled for the day, members of the RJD, Congress and CPI(ML) stormed into the well demanding that the Speaker accept their adjournment motion to pave way for a discussion on the Agnipath scheme.

Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha rejected the demand saying the discussion could not be allowed as the issue was not related to the Assembly. Opposition members, however, shouted slogans, demanding rollback of the Agnipath scheme.

The Speaker adjourned the House before the lunch recess. In the post-lunch session also, the Opposition members remained adamant on their demand and created ruckus, forcing Sinha to adjourn the proceedings twice. Even outside the House, MLAs from RJD and CPI (ML) carried placards and raised slogans.

The Legislative Council, too, saw noisy scenes. The Opposition members pressed for acceptance of their adjournment motion for allowing a discussion on the Agnipath scheme. Former chief minister Rabri Devi, who is a member of the Council, told reporters, “We know that the Centre will not rollback the scheme. Why should we mislead the people on this? We will fight against the Agnipath scheme, both inside and outside the House.”

Rabri, who is the wife of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, also demanded that youths who have been put behind bars for their participation in the violent protests against the Agnipath scheme should be released from jails and FIRs against them should be withdrawn.

On the other hand, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar was booed at his party’s ‘Satyagraha’ programme, organised to protest the defence recruitment scheme, in Chowk Shikarpur locality of Patna. As Kanhaiya was speaking against the short-term recruitment scheme, a youth stood up and raised slogans against him. After Kanhaiya’s speech got over, Congress workers and pro-Agnipath youths entered into arguments and indulged in fisticuffs. Later, Kanhaiya moved out of the venue under security cover.

Meanwhile, the Intelligence Bureau has sounded an alert in the wake of protests continuing in Bihar. Last week, the state had witnessed large scale violence during protests against the scheme. The protesters blocked highways and rail tracks and also targeted public property.

Cong protest in C’garh, bjp dismisses outcry

Raipur: Demanding a rollback of the Centre’s Agnipath scheme, the Congress held a ‘Satyagraha’ across Chhattisgarh on Monday. The ruling party has 71 members in the 90-member Assembly, and every MLA led the protest in their constituency. The constituencies without elected Congress MLAs were represented by a senior leader. “Agnipath scheme is not in the country’s interest as security concerns remain,” CM Bhupesh Baghel said. However, the BJP objected to Congress’ stand. “The Congress is misguiding the youth. They are joining the army and not the Congress,” state BJP president Vishnu Deo Sai said.