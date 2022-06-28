STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cong seeks probe into political violence

The Congress on Monday demanded an independent inquiry into the political violence that erupted before and after the bypolls to four Tripura Assembly constituencies were held on June 23.

Published: 28th June 2022 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  The Congress on Monday demanded an independent inquiry into the political violence that erupted before and after the bypolls to four Tripura Assembly constituencies were held on June 23. The demand was made by a three-member party delegation comprising MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi and Naseer Hussain which visited the state on Monday. 

Tripura Congress chief Birajit Sinha was among the 14 party members injured during clashes with ruling BJP workers on Sunday. The BJP had also claimed that 13 of its workers were injured. The Congress MPs visited the hospital where the injured are admitted. Later, they met Chief Minister Manik Saha.

“The chief minister assured us that law and order will be restored,” Chowdhury said.The Congress also demanded punishment to the assailants and compensation to the injured workers of the party. The violence on Sunday broke out soon after the bypoll results were declared. The BJP had won three seats while the Congress bagged the prestigious Agartala seat. The state will go to Assembly elections early next year.
 

TAGS
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury political violence Gaurav Gogoi Naseer Hussain
Comments

