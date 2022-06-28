STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drones, RFIDs, security convoys to secure Amarnath Yatra routes this year

Amid the threat of militant attacks, tight security measures have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra, which will commence on June 30.

Published: 28th June 2022 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 10:38 AM

A sadhu holds a trident at the Ram Mandir base camp of Amarnath Yatra in Jammu on Monday | PTI

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Amid the threat of militant attacks, tight security measures have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra, which will commence on June 30. A security official said the strong security arrangements have been made in view of the threat perception and possible use of sticky bombs by militants to target pilgrims going to the Himalayan cave shrine located at a height of 3,880m.

The police, army, CRPF, BSF and SSB forces have been deployed on both sides of the yatra routes – the 48km traditional Pahalgam route, and the 14 km Baltal route. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said security forces are alert and have made adequate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

According to a security official, the yatra convoys would be escorted by security vehicles. The authorities have also made radio frequency identification (RFID) compulsory this year for real-time tracking and monitoring of pilgrims.

Another security official said additional troops have also been rushed to Kashmir. The security apparatus along the Line of Control and the international border in J&K has also been intensified. The government is expecting about 8 lakh pilgrims to travel to Amarnath this year. The pilgrimage will conclude on Aug. 11.

The yatra is taking place after three years. It was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. In 2019, it was cut short ahead of the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre.

