STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

EC commences hearing of mining lease case against Soren, BJP seeks Jharkhand CM's disqualification

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das of the BJP has accused Soren of "misusing his post" to get "in-principle approval" for a stone quarrying lease in his name in Ranchi.

Published: 28th June 2022 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The legal counsel for the BJP on Tuesday sought before the Election Commission disqualification of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren as an MLA over a mining lease case, asserting he violated a provision of the election law by extending himself a favour with regard to a government contract while in office.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das of the BJP has accused Soren of "misusing his post" to get "in-principle approval" for a stone quarrying lease in his name in Ranchi district despite holding the mining portfolio, an apparent instance of corruption and conflict of interest.

The Election Commission of India had in May sent a notice to Soren seeking his comments on the issue.

It has been alleged that owning the lease violated Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with "Disqualification for Government contracts, etc."

Soren's legal team, however, maintained that Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act does not apply to the case and cited a Supreme Court ruling.

Initiating the arguments before the Election Commission, which works as a quasi-judicial body in such cases, the BJP -- the petitioner -- contended Soren deserved to be disqualified because he as the chief minister gave himself a lease under his signature.

Briefing reporters about the arguments put forth by the BJP, one of its counsel Kumar Harsh said it is a case for disqualification and involves corruption.

Following a reference from the Jharkhand governor, the EC had in May issued a notice to Soren under Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act which deals with the disqualification of a lawmaker for government contracts.

"A person shall be disqualified if, and for so long as, there subsists a contract entered into by him in the course of his trade or business with the appropriate government for the supply of goods to, or for the execution of any works undertaken by, that government," the section states.

According to Kumar Harsh, Soren's side sought more time to conclude the arguments.

"Expressing displeasure, the Commission asked them to begin arguments. They argued their stand for barely two minutes and again sought time," he said.

His claim was, however, rejected by S K Mendiratta, one of the legal representatives of Soren.

Mendiratta has served with the Election Commission for more than 50 years.

"We did not seek time. We said they took two hours, so we would also like to take two or two-and-a-half hours. They (EC) said we will hear your side on the next date," Mendiratta told reporters.

He said the respondent (Soren) is of the view that it is a decision of the Supreme Court that in such cases Section 9A is not applicable.

"EC will have to decide ... They said it is a case for disqualification. But we said 9A does not apply," he asserted.

The poll panel would later communicate the next date of hearing in the case.

Soren was earlier granted two extensions by the EC to commence hearing.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Soren Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp