Elgar-Parishad case: NIA court denies default bail to five accused

Special NIA judge Rajesh J Katariya denied default bail to professor Shoma Sen, Sudhir Dawale, activist Rona Wilson, advocate Surendra Gadling and Mahesh Raut.

Published: 28th June 2022 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here on Tuesday rejected the default bail plea of academician Shoma Sen and four other accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

The accused had originally filed the application for default bail in 2018 at a sessions court in Pune when the case was being probed by the police.

The accused, in their plea, had claimed that the 90-days extension granted by the sessions court for filing of chargesheet in the case was “illegal”, and hence, they were entitled for default bail under provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial located on the city's outskirts.

The Pune police had claimed the conclave was backed by Maoists.

The probe in the case, in which more than a dozen activists and academicians have been named as accused, was later transferred to the NIA.

