House demolition: Allahabad HC gives a day’s time to UP govt to respond to Parveen Fatima's plea 

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court, on Tuesday, gave a day’s time to the Uttar Pradesh government and Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) to respond to a writ petition filed by the wife and daughter of Javed Mohammad alias Javed Pump, the alleged mastermind of June 10 violent protests in Prayagraj, against the demolition of their house by the district administration and Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) on June 12.

Hearing a petition filed by Parveen Fatima and Summaiya Fatima, the wife and daughter of Javed Mohammed, respectively, the division bench, comprising Justice Anjani Kumar Mishra and Justice Syed Waiz Mian, posted the matter for next hearing on June 30.

High Court lawyer KK Roy represented the petitioners while state advocate general, Ajay Kumar Mishra appeared on behalf of the state government.

Earlier, on Monday the court had adjourned the case for a day when one of the judges had recused himself from the case.

The petitioners’ counsel submitted that the house demolished by the authorities did not belong to Javed Mohammad but to his wife Fatima who had received it as gift from her parents even before her marriage. It was mentioned by the petitioners’ lawyer that Parveen Fatima had been paying house tax and water tax from time to time. Even tax receipts were issued in her name.

Advocate Roy contended that the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) did not serve any notice upon the owner of the house but to her husband Mohammad Javed, the activist and businessman who was arrested on June 10 on charges of instigating violent protests against the remarks of former BJP spokesperson over Prophet Mohammad.

In the writ petition, the petitioners have sought compensation and punishment to erring officials. Besides, as an interim measure, they have requested the court to direct the state government to arrange a government accommodation for them till the reconstruction of their house.

In the writ petition, it has been alleged by both petitioners — wife and daughter of Javed — that on June 10, 2022, around midnight they were forcibly taken away by police to Mahila Thana and detained for three days. Accordingly, they have requested the court to direct the state government to pay them compensation for their illegal arrest and detention and for violation of their fundamental rights under Article 21 (protection of right to life and personal liberty) of the Constitution of India.