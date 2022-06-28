STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India's first mRNA COVID-19 vaccine likely to be available soon

The Drugs controller general of India (DCGI) is expected to give Emergency Use Authorisation to Gennova's mRNA vaccine any time soon.

Published: 28th June 2022 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Covid, Coronavirus, Covid vaccine, Monoclonal antibody therapy

Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) in a meeting held on Friday recommended Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for India's first mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, sources told ANI on Tuesday.

The Drugs controller general of India (DCGI) is expected to give Emergency Use Authorisation to Gennova's mRNA vaccine any time soon.

The SEC under India's drug regulator found data submitted by Gennova Biopharmaceuticals satisfactory in the Friday meeting, people in the know told ANI. The company submitted data in April and provided additional data in May.

Earlier in May, Gennova had released a statement to ANI regarding updates on submitting phase 3 data.

ALSO READ | Reinfections show first Covid doesn’t guarantee lifetime immunity

"Gennova is in communications with the regulatory agency and submitting all necessary data and information required for the product approval," said Gennova's spokesperson.

"Product development using innovative technologies like mRNA, a fourth-generation vaccine platform stable at 2 to 8 degrees Celcius, is a challenging journey during pandemic times," the spokesperson further said.

The company has conducted phase 2 and phase 3 data trials on 4000 participants to evaluate vaccine safety, immunogenicity and tolerability.

The vaccine - GEMCOVAC-19 - is the country's first homegrown mRNA COVID- 19 vaccine and is seen as a game-changer for the healthcare industry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Covid vaccine mRNA vaccine DCGI
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp