INTERVIEW | Shiv Sena must form government with natural ally BJP: Rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

Deepak Kesarkar, the spokesperson of the Shiv Sena rebel camp, denies BJP's hand in the rebellion but at the same time claims the splinter group’s leader Eknath Shinde is in talks with the BJP for government formation. Excerpts from an interview with Sudhir Suryawanshi:

What are the reasons behind leaving Thackeray and possibly joining hands with the BJP?

Everyone should understand that we have not left the Shiv Sena. We have got the majority and ours is the main Shiv Sena. We are not against Uddhav Thackeray, but we were unhappy with the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Our natural ally is the BJP because we both believe in the Hindutva.

We have been telling our leadership to pull out of this unnatural alliance. Under this government, the NCP has been expanding its base at Sena’s cost. Most of our people got elected against NCP candidates but the NCP (which holds the finance portfolio), rather than giving funds to us, is supporting its defeated candidates. We were getting less funds than the Congress and the NCP.

There are allegations most of the rebels fear of arrest by agencies, besides offers by the BJP?

This is wrong information. There are only a few people who are under the scanner of Central agencies. We have come here (Guwahati) on our own. We have been ministers and MLAs for several terms, so no one can buy us

What is the role of the BJP in this?

The BJP has been our natural alliance for many years. We are complementary to each other.

Both parties’ votes can get transferred to each other. The BJP is not with us in this revolt, but it is giving us moral and friendly support.

Our leader Eknath Shinde will take a call over it (joining hands with the BJP).

Do you see any possibility of a patch-up?

Our only condition is that he should pull out of the MVA and form a government with our natural ally, the BJP. The party has given me a ministry but I also helped it expand its base in the Konkan region.

Many people in the rebel group have spent their life for the party. Sanjay Raut got elected to the Rajya Sabha on our votes. Therefore, he should think twice before speaking against us.

How long will you stay in Guwahati and what is the way out?

We are not imprisoned in Guwahati. Actually, some of the MLAs in Mumbai are imprisoned and if they are set free, seven of the remaining 14 will surely join us.