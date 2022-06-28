STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maha CM Thackeray chairs cabinet meeting, first after taking away rebel ministers' portfolios 

It was the first meeting cabinet meeting held after he divested rebel Shiv Sena ministers including Shinde of their portfolios.

Published: 28th June 2022 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

UddhavThackeryPTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amid rebellion by senior minister Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday presided over a cabinet meeting here.

It was the first meeting cabinet meeting held after he divested rebel Shiv Sena ministers including Shinde of their portfolios.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, home minister and NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil said no political issues were discussed.

Another cabinet meeting was likely to take place on Wednesday to discuss pending issues, he added.

On Monday, Thackeray allocated the departments of rebel Sena ministers to their colleagues in the cabinet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Eknath Shinde Maharashtra crisis
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp