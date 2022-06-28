Maha CM Thackeray chairs cabinet meeting, first after taking away rebel ministers' portfolios 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amid rebellion by senior minister Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday presided over a cabinet meeting here.

It was the first meeting cabinet meeting held after he divested rebel Shiv Sena ministers including Shinde of their portfolios.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, home minister and NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil said no political issues were discussed.

Another cabinet meeting was likely to take place on Wednesday to discuss pending issues, he added.

On Monday, Thackeray allocated the departments of rebel Sena ministers to their colleagues in the cabinet.