Man beheaded in Rajasthan for supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma in social media post

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a horrific incident in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, two youths have beheaded a tailor who had openly expressed support for Nupur Sharma the former BJP leader who had recently made an offensive remark against Prophet Muhammad. The killers not only beheaded the tailor but also shot a video of the incident and made disturbing remarks about their brutal action. They claim in the video that they will not spare anyone who insults Prophet Muhammad and will target Nupur Sharma and even PM Narendra Modi for the hate campaigns unleashed in the country.

The killers absconded after their crime but a large crowd soon gathered at the spot and demanded tough action against the culprits and compensation for the family of the deceased. CM Ashok Gehlot has tweeted that no effort will be spared in catching the culprits and a detailed probe will be conducted over the brutal incident. Gehlot has also appealed to PM Modi to address the nation that such hate and violence shall not be tolerated,

The victim, Kanhaiya Lal (40), who lived in the Dhanmondi area of the city, had posted on social media in support of Nupur Sharma ten days ago. He was brutally murdered while entering his shop in broad daylight on Tuesday. It was around 2.30 pm on Tuesday afternoon that the two miscreants came on a bike. They entered the shop on the pretext of giving measurements and before Kanhaiya could understand anything, the killers attacked him brutally with sharp weapons and he died on the spot. Thereafter both the miscreants fled away.

On receiving information, the police of Ghantaghar and Surajpol police station including Dhanmandi reached the spot, after which top officials of the administration and FSL teams reached the spot. Udaipur SP Manoj Chaudhary said that as soon as information was received, the police force was deployed on the spot. He assured that strong action will be taken against whoever is the culprit. On the question of complaints of threats being received after the post in support of Nupur Sharma, the SP said that all the records related to the deceased are being investigated.

उदयपुर में युवक की जघन्य हत्या की भर्त्सना करता हूं। इस घटना में शामिल सभी अपराधियों कठोर कार्रवाई की जाएगी एवं पुलिस अपराध की पूरी तह तक जाएगी। मैं सभी पक्षों से शान्ति बनाए रखने की अपील करता हूं। ऐसे जघन्य अपराध में लिप्त हर व्यक्ति को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा दिलाई जाएगी। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 28, 2022

Soon after the incident, resentment spread among the locals and a large crowd gathered at the site of the incident and started protesting. Heavy police forces have been deployed in half a dozen areas including Hathipol. The dead body is currently lying on the spot. Markets have been closed in 5 areas of the city and curfew has been imposed in many parts of Udaipur. Additional contingents of police have also been called in. Protestors are demanding the arrest of the accused and compensation to the family and a government job for a dependent of the victim. According to the local people, 10 days ago Kanhaiya had posted on social media in favour of Nupur Sharma who was removed from the BJP. Since then, people of a particular community were threatening to kill him.

Kanhaiya was troubled by the constant threats and had not even opened his tailoring shop for 6 days. He had even given a named report about the youths threatening him to the police who had asked him to be careful for a few days. This area of Udaipur is also the assembly constituency of Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria who was quick to claim that the incident is “the result of the government's failure in law and order in a peaceful city like Udaipur and if the investigation is done properly, it will be known that the incident has been carried out in a planned manner.” Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to the people to maintain peace through his tweets.

While talking to the media at Jodhpur Airport, Gehlot said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should address the country that violence should be stopped at any cost and such hate-filled actions will not be tolerated.

“Due to the situation which has been created in the country, people are unable to understand this in the streets. With a mixed population of Hindus and Muslims in large numbers, they are worried about the growing tension among themselves. There is a need for the PM to appeal that we will not tolerate violence at any cost. The guilty in this case will not be spared and the police will take tough action.”

Late on Tuesday evening, the two killers named Mohammed Ghaus and Riyaz Ansari were arrested by the police from Rajasamand district and will be taken to Udaipur. Besides curfew in 7 police station areas, internet services have been snapped in Udaipur to prevent the spread of any vicious rumours. The Gehlot government has also imposed Section 144 across the state and in seven districts of the Jaipur division, internet services have been snapped to prevent tensions from escalating in Rajasthan.