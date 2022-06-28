STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mission Telangana: BJP netas asked to visit all 119 seats, spend 48 hours before July 2

“The decision also aims at acquainting the BJP local unit with the senior leaders and members of the NEC ahead of election,” said a BJP leader. 

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Eyeing electoral prospect to come into power in poll-bound Telangana, the central unit of BJP has chalked out a special ‘Samapark Abhiyan’ (Contact Campaign) for its 119 leaders, mostly whom are members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party as well. Every NEC member, barring the Prime Minister, Home Minister and Defence Minister, have been asked to spend 48 hours in all 119 assembly constituencies of Telangana, starting right from 10 am on June 30-31, before coming
to attend the party’s meeting on July 2.

National general secretary of BJP headquarters, Tarun Chug, has written a letter to all members of the NEC and prominent ones from state unit to ensure proper compliance on the party directive of spending 48 hours with the people in each of 119 assembly constituencies of Telangana. Sources in BJP said that the decision to send the NEC members and others on 48-hour stay in all assembly constituencies is aimed at gathering “feedback and mood” of the people of Telangana ahead of the assembly polls.

“The decision also aims at acquainting the BJP local unit with the senior leaders and members of the NEC ahead of election,” said a BJP leader. The BJP headquarter, working on the PM Narendra Modi’s suggestion, has allotted the assembly constituencies to the NEC members and others, who would be spending 48 hours  with the people. After winning some seats in the just-concluded Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP has made the special ‘Samapark Abhiyan’ as the part of the meeting of National Executive Committee.

Special outreach in Hyderabad
BJP Samapark Abhiyan National Executive Committee Telangana
