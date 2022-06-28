‘MLAs were misled; We will rebuild the party’

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

Priyanka Chaturvedi is Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha member and the party’s national spokesperson. She alleges many Sena MLAs are being “scanned” by various investigating agencies. She claims the party had done everything to address the concerns of Eknath Sinde. She sees only a slim chance of a patch-up now, although CM Uddhav Thackeray will take the final call. Excerpts from an interview with Sudhir Suryawanshi:

Why such a big migration from Shiv Sena?

If you look at the list of the Shiv Sena’s rebel MLAs — Eknath Shinde, Yamini Jadhav, Pratap Sarnaik and others — it would be clear that most of them are under the scanner of Central investigating agencies. They have been told to either join the rebel group or be ready to go to jail. Given the option of surrender or survival, they have preferred the latter. Some MLAs were misled and taken to Thane and Guwahati. They did not understand the legal issues and put their career at stake.

There are allegations that Uddhav was inaccessible to MLAs...

When the Maha Vikas Aghadi shaped up, everyone understood that in the three-party government, there would be issues. We even chalked out the minimum agenda to avoid any conflict. Then the pandemic struck. The state government worked hard and earned admiration. After the pandemic, the CM went for a spinal surgery. It was our job to support him. Eknarth Shinde was given the urban development department that is generally kept with the CM.

Any chance of a patch up?

That call will be taken by Uddhav Thackeray. However, I don’t see any patch-up with Eknath Shinde because he has misled our MLAs. There are some genuine MLAs trapped in Guwahati. They want to return. We are getting phone calls. At least three rebels are in touch with the party leadership.

Do you believe BJP is behind this?

Without BJP’s support, no one will dare to leave Shiv Sena. The BJP has orchestrated this by facilitating resources. In Surat, BJP leaders were seen with Sena MLAs. The hotel arrangements in Surat were made by BJP. They (BJP) arranged a private jet to take the MLAs to Guwahati, and the Assam CM met them.

What is the way out now?

Shiv Sena has faced such revolts. Our grassroots cadre is with us. They are charged up, as they feel cheated. Last time, despite a big revolt, we came into power twice. As Uddhav Thackeray says, we have to rebuild the party.