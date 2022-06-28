On which side? Soren meets Shah, Kharge

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As both the NDA and opposition parties have begun parleys to muster numbers in the favour of their Presidential candidates, Droupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha,

Published: 28th June 2022 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  As both the NDA and opposition parties have begun parleys to muster numbers in the favour of their Presidential candidates, Droupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi. His meetings presumably focused on ‘Presidential election’.

While people close to Soren remained reclusive on the outcome of his meetings, sources said the meeting between Soren and Shah continued for over an hour during which they discussed several issues, including the presidential polls. They added that Shah urged Soren to extend JMM’s support to Murmu.

“Jo kuch bhi aapne dekha aaj ka din, usko bas yahin tak rahne dijiye…..baki break ke baad (Whatever you saw today, just let it be here…rest after the break),” said Soren after meeting Shah. It is expected that he would make a formal announcement after having a discussion with JMM chief and his father Shibu Soren after returning to Jharkhand. The party has authorised Shibu Soren to take the final decision.

