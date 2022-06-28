STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pallonji Mistry, father of Cyrus Mistry, passes away at 93

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group is renowned in the realty and engineering sectors and constructed several landmark buildings like the RBI headquarters, SBI, HSBC etc.

Published: 28th June 2022 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry(Photo | Twitter)

Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry(Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry, the billionaire realtor and industrialist, and Chairman Emeritus of the venerable Shapoorji Pallonji Group, passed away at his home here late last night, official sources said here on Tuesday.

He was 93 and is survived by his sons Shapoorji and Cyrus P. Mistry latter, who was in the limelight for the huge corporate tussle with the Tata Group a few years ago, and two daughters, Laila and Aloo the latter wedded to Noel Tata, half-brother of Ratan Tata.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group is renowned in the realty and engineering sectors and constructed several landmark buildings like the RBI headquarters, SBI, HSBC, Grindlay Bank, Hongkong & Shanghai Bank and others in south Mumbai, besides other major infrastructure projects.

The Group had also produced the iconic Hindi film, K. Asif's 'Mughal-E-Azam' (1960), then the most expensive one and till date it reigns among the top popular movies of Bollywood.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry Billionaire Industialist
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp