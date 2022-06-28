STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM invites G7 countries to invest in India

Speaking at a session on climate, energy and health, Modi highlighted that India was able to achieve the target of 40% energy-capacity from non-fossil sources nine years before time. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau (right) at G-7 Summit in Germany on Monday | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is home to 17% of the world’s population but accounts for only 5% of the total global carbon emissions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the Group of Seven (G7)  Summit at Schloss Elmau, Germany on Monday. “The main reason behind this is our lifestyle, which is based on the theory of co-existence with nature,” Modi said. 

Speaking at a session on climate, energy and health, Modi highlighted that India was able to achieve the target of 40% energy-capacity from non-fossil sources nine years before time. Citing India’s track record in combating climate change, he invited the G-7 countries to tap the huge market for clean energy technologies emerging in the country. G-7 countries can invest in research, innovation, and manufacturing in this field, he said. 

Modi, who is attending the Summit following an invitation by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, has met many leaders on the sidelines. During his interaction with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, he  discussed ways to strengthen India-EU cooperation in trade, investment, technology and climate action. 

Modi also held talks with Indonesian president Joko Widodo, French President Emmanuel Macron, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez and South African president Cyril Ramaphosa. G7 is an inter-governmental political grouping comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK & US. 

Biden walks up to Modi, shakes hands
While the world leaders were getting ready for the customary group photo session, US President Joe Biden was seen walking up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was chatting with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and tapping him on the shoulder. The two leaders then shook hands and exchanged pleasantries

