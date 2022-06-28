Punjab AAP budget skips poll promise of Rs 1,000 allowance for women

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday presented its maiden budget of Rs 1.55 lakh crore that proposes no new taxes. The focus of the budget is on education, health and agriculture. The government has not made any provision for implementing its poll promise of Rs 1,000 allowance for each woman over 18 years of age. The government, though, reiterated its commitment to provide 300 units of free power to all.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpral Singh Cheema said, “Our focus in the first year will be threefold — restore deteriorating fiscal health, deliver on promises of good governance by ensuring effective use of public funds and concentrate on health and education.’’

The government proposes to earn Rs 95,378.28 crore this fiscal against an expenditure of Rs 1,55,859.78 crore. That leaves a revenue deficit of Rs 12553.80 crore. “The budgetary proposals for 2022-23 reflects 14.20% growth over 2021-22,’’ he said.

The revenue receipts are projected to increase by almost `14,000 crore over 2021-22, Cheema said. The revenue augmentation would be through excise policy that would yield the state a revenue increase of 56%. The buoyancy in GST collection will get the state an increased revenue of 27% over the last year and increase in non-tax revenue by 11%.

Cheema said four of the five “guarantees” given by AAP have been fulfilled. These included improving health and education infrastructure, 300 units of free power and enhancing compensation given to families of martyred soldiers. “The only one guarantee of Rs 1,000 to each woman is yet to be fulfilled and it will be done in due course,” Cheema said, adding that the government has proposed a programme to encourage class 11 students to put up their business ideas, for which the government will give seed money of Rs 2,000 per student.

CM Bhagwant Mann termed the budget as balanced, development-oriented and reflective of their pro-people policies. However, state Congress chief Amarinder Raja Warring tweeted: “The budget is yet another gimmick. Where is Rs 1000 for every woman above 18 years of age? Where’s the money for the announcements made? It is just another exercise to fool the people of Punjab.’’ BJP leader Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina called the budget “directionless.”

Focus on health, education, jobs

The AAP government announced filling up 24,400 posts and regularisation of jobs for 36,000 contractual employees. Also, 16 new medical colleges will be set up over five years and 117 Mohalla clinics established, for which Rs 77 crore has been earmarked