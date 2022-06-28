STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rape case filed against Sonia Gandhi's personal secretary

Delhi Police has registered a case of rape and criminal intimidation against P P Madhavan, the personal secretary of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, based on a complaint by a 26-year-old woman.

Image used for representation.(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has registered a case of rape and criminal intimidation against P P Madhavan, the personal secretary of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, based on a complaint by a 26-year-old woman. “A complaint was received at Uttam Nagar police station on June 25. A case under Sections 376, 506 of IPC has been registered. We are investigating the matter,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police M Harsh Vardhan. 

According to the complainant, Madhavan, 71, raped her after calling for a job interview. He also allegedly promised to marry her. The complaint says the woman’s late husband used to work at the Delhi office of the Congress. “I started looking for a job in February 2020 after my husband’s passing and contacted Madhavan. He called me for interview.

He used to talk to me on WhatsApp and conduct video calls,” she said in the complaint. “He pushed himself on me inside his car after driving me to a remote spot close to the Uttam Nagar metro station. He took me to a Sundar Nagar apartment in February 2022 and groped me against my will,” the complaint added. When contacted, Madhavan said the charges were baseless, “I am a 72-year-old person. I have granddaughters. These allegations are completely baseless. She did this to tarnish my reputation,” he told this paper. 

