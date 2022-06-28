'States should ensure people joining gatherings are asymptomatic, vaccinated': Centre amid rise in COVID cases

By PTI

NEW DELHI:The Centre has asked states and Union territories to ensure that people taking part in mass gatherings and undertaking pilgrimage are asymptomatic and preferably fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a letter to states and UTs on Tuesday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said mass gatherings in context of various festivities as well as yatras are likely to be held in different parts of the country in the coming months, and that such congregations may potentially facilitate the transmission of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

While the trajectory of COVID-19 cases has declined significantly from levels that were observed in earlier part of this year, a few states and UTs across the country are witnessing a sustained upswing in the cases currently.

"During many such events/yatras lakhs of individuals undertake intra- and an inter-state journey spanning hundreds of kilometres with halting points arranged by volunteers and community-based social/religious organisations. Such congregations may potentially facilitate the transmission of infectious diseases, including COVID-19," Bhushan said.

"All states and UTs where such mass gatherings/yatras are proposed to be held should widely publicise that all individuals planning to participate in such gatherings/events are asymptomatic and preferably fully vaccinated against COVID-19. If need be a special drive for primary vaccination and precaution dose administration to all eligible people may be taken by the administration at least a fortnight in advance for those planning to join," he said in the letter.

The Amarnath pilgrimage begins on June 30 and the Rath Yatra is scheduled for July 1.

Bhushan said it was essential that the gains made so far by collaborative efforts of central and state governments are not lost and timely necessary public health steps are taken to minimise the risk of increased COVID-19 transmission.

Accordingly, there is a need to enhance focus on the five-fold strategy of test, track, treat, vaccination and adherence to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, Bhushan stressed.

Further adequate publicity and arrangement for testing should be done across multiple locations.

He underlined that public meetings, prayers, seating and lodging arrangements on the route and halting points should be made in outdoor or well-ventilated areas with the provision of thermal screening and hand washing.

It further highlighted that healthcare workers, other frontline workers, volunteers engaged during such events by states and district administrations and organisers of such events should be asymptomatic and preferably fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Additional precautions need to be taken by elderly persons and those with co-morbidities (like diabetes, hypertension, chronic lung/liver/kidney disease etc.) while planning to participate in such events, the letter stated.

They need to consult their treating doctor and continue taking their medications throughout the period while closely monitoring their health.

In events like religious yatras, where en-route congregation points are expected, the state governments concerned should identify major routes expected to be taken by individuals and organise requisite health facilities on these routes, the letter said.

State and district health administrations have been also asked to maintain a close watch over the occurrence of isolated/clusters of new COVID-19 cases and take prompt public health measures accordingly.

"State government shall review and strengthen existing hospital bed capacities, including human resource, drugs, oxygen, equipment etc. as well as ambulance and referral systems while keeping close watch over hospitalization rates," the letter said.

The letter stated that state governments should identify and coordinate with volunteer organizations and community-based organizations participating in the events at various halting points and in the destination city/district to promote adherence to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour (sufficient physical distancing, use of mask/face covers, hand hygiene, and respiratory hygiene).

Organising agencies in collaboration with concerned district authorities shall make at provision for regular cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces (handrails, queue barricades, seats, benches, washrooms etc.) at main destination as well as halting places throughout the route.

Every effort shall be required to be made by the concerned district administration as well as event organizers to raise community awareness through appropriate IEC materials at prominent locations at main destination as well as at halting places throughout the route.

Similar provisions for the display of helpline numbers at prominent places shall also be made, the letter said.

The states have been asked to review and strengthen the disease surveillance system during the event/yatra as an extension of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) for epidemic-prone diseases with a focus on COVID-19.

"These critical elements and interventions need to be disseminated and implemented right up to ground level, so that we are able to maintain the gains made in respect of COVID-19 prevention and management," the letter stated.

India recorded 11,793 new coronavirus infections, pushing the country's tally to 4,34,18,839, while the active cases rose to 96,700, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,047 with 27 new fatalities, data updated at 8 am by the ministry stated.

The active Covid cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.57 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 2,280 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.49 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.36 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,27,97,092, while the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.

According to the ministry, 197.31 crore doses of vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore cases on June 23 and four crore cases on January 25, 2022.

The 27 new fatalities included 13 from Kerala, five from Maharashtra, three each from Delhi and Punjab and one each from Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Uttarakhand.