'Will land in Mumbai with my MLAs on Thursday': Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde

GUWAHATI: Six days after landing in Guwahati, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde made his first appearance before journalists on Tuesday.

Clad in all white and black shoes, he walked out of the five-star Radisson Blu hotel talking to somebody on his mobile phone.

He approached the journalists, who have been covering the Sena developments from beyond the hotel’s main entrance 150 metres away since Wednesday, and told them party spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar would keep updating them.

“Our spokesperson Kesarkar is regularly providing you information on our role and stand. We are taking Balasaheb Thackeray’s Hindutva and the Shiv Sena forward. There is no confusion about it,” Shinde said in Hindi as he was flanked by some persons who could not be identified.

“We will inform you when we decide on our next step,” he added.

The Sena leader also said something in Marathi for the convenience of the Marathi journalists who came from Maharashtra and Delhi.

According to sources, Shinde and the Sena rebels he is leading from the Guwahati hotel would leave for Mumbai on Thursday. The sources said he denied reports he would visit Delhi.

The sources also said that saving Hindutva is their main fight and they will take all steps to save it.