Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the state government will soon bring a resolution in the Assembly against the Agnipath scheme. “Agnipath is a whimsical and irrational move of the NDA government which will destroy the basic fabric of the Indian Army,” Mann said while replying to a question raised by Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa during zero hour.

He said this was another illogical move by the NDA government to ruin the future of the youth. No one other than the BJP leaders ever understood the merits of schemes like demonetisation, GST, the farm laws and now Agnipath, he said.

The CM said it was unfortunate and unbelievable that a person who will be serving the country at prime of his youth will not get any pension or other benefits for this service. This was a grave injustice to the youth of the country who want to serve their motherland and was not at all acceptable at any cost, he added.

The Punjab CM said the Agnipath scheme reflected the sorry state of affairs in the country as the party in power at the Centre was recklessly running its affairs without applying mind. He said the state government was vehemently opposed to this “senseless move” and would bring a resolution in the Assembly. He solicited the support and cooperation of all the parties to “oppose this move with full might”.

Moosewala song leaked, police register case

Chandigarh: Punjab Police has registered a case on a complaint by Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh after the singer’s song SYL was allegedly leaked by an unidentified person on WhatsApp on June 20. A case was registered by the police in Mansa on the complaint of Singh as the song was to be released officially on June 23.