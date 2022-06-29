STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Soren’s plea over appearance in court rejected

Soren was scheduled to appear before the Court on Tuesday, but now, the case will be heard on July 15.

Published: 29th June 2022 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  A Special MP/MLA Court in Ranchi on Tuesday rejected a petition filed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren seeking exemption from physical appearance in a case related to violation of the model code of conduct during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. 

A case was registered against Soren at Argora Police Station in Ranchi during the LS elections after he was spotted wearing his party’s scarf with a symbol of bow and arrow printed over it while exercising his franchise at the polling booth. Soren was scheduled to appear before the Court on Tuesday, but now, the case will be heard on July 15.

