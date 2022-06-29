Complex web of fake news

By Express News Service

WHAT IS FAKE NEWS?

False or misleading information appears as real news

Tends to mislead people

Fake news can appear authentic at first and attempt to attract attention, shock, or shape opinion

Fake news can be created by individuals or groups acting individually or on serving interests of third parties

Fake news motivated by personal, political, or economic agendas

It is also the propaganda dressed up as believable information

Can spread very fast through social media and impact judgments of people

Difficult to detect early

Fake headlines: Most common. Headlines draw attention to fictitious facts. They are called clickbait headlines phrases designed to attract users’ attention and lure them to a web page they are not interested in or is fake

Targeted misinformation: Fictitious info shared for self-serving interest or directed at groups susceptible to such type of information. The content could be polarising if shared unthinkingly

Viral posts: Bombarding social media sites with a large number of fake articles, not giving enough time for users to check their veracity. Such news when shared or liked, creates its own momentum

Satire: Method used to promote fake or absurd events

Disinformation with ulterior motive or malicious intent

India on top: India has been on top among nations facing spread of fake news

FAKE NEWS: DECEPTION LADDER

Some fake news are not harmful, some are very incendiary.