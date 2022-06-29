STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Complex web of fake news

Some fake news are not harmful, some are very incendiary.

Fake News

By Express News Service

WHAT IS FAKE NEWS?

  • False or misleading information appears as real news
  • Tends to mislead people
  • Fake news can appear authentic at first and attempt to attract attention, shock, or shape opinion
  • Fake news can be created by individuals or groups acting individually or on serving interests of third parties
  • Fake news motivated by personal, political, or economic agendas
  • It is also the propaganda dressed up as believable information
  • Can spread very fast through social media and impact judgments of people
  • Difficult to detect early

Fake headlines: Most common. Headlines draw attention to fictitious facts. They are called clickbait headlines phrases designed to attract users’ attention and lure them to a web page they are not interested in or is fake

Targeted misinformation: Fictitious info shared for self-serving interest or directed at groups susceptible to such type of information. The content could be polarising if shared unthinkingly

Viral posts: Bombarding social media sites with a large number of fake articles, not giving enough time for users to check their veracity. Such news when shared or liked, creates its own momentum

Satire: Method used to promote fake or absurd events

Disinformation with ulterior motive or malicious intent

India on top: India has been on top among nations facing spread of fake news

FAKE NEWS: DECEPTION LADDER

  • Satire can be used to mislead, but causes no harm though has potential to fool user
  • Misleading content can be used to frame an individual or issue
  • Imposter content can be generated to impersonate somebody or something
  • Fabricated content is completely false content intended to deceive and harm users
  • False connections are made where text, visuals and headlines have no connection with one another and yet deceive user
  • False context is used to misinterpret genuine news or information; ultimately the entire information becomes false and dangerous if relied upon
  • Manipulated content can be extremely provocative and polarise people and views by twisting genuine information
