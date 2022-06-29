G-7 stresses cooperation to check China’s ‘unfair economic practices’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Leaders of G-7 countries – the world’s most advanced economies have agreed to strengthen cooperation on economic issues and challenges posed by China to their workers, companies and national security. “The G7 is committed to working together to develop a coordinated approach to remedy China’s non-market policies and practices to ensure a level playing field for businesses and workers,’’ said a statement released by White House.

In a bid to combat forced labour in China, the US is implementing the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which President Biden signed into law in December 2021. Meanwhile, the G-7 along with leaders of India, Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa, have released a statement on ‘Democratic Resilience’ which affirms the importance of strengthening resilience to authoritarian threats within their own democracies and around the world. This statement outlined how G-7 members will strengthen actions in response to rising foreign threats related to illicit finance and corruption, foreign malign influence, and transnational repression.

“The G-7 will make a commitment to intensify development of responsible, sustainable, and transparent critical minerals supply chains and establish a forward strategy that takes into account processing, refining and recycling,’’ said the statement.

Meanwhile, G-7 leaders will contribute over $4.5 billion to address global food security, over half of which will come from the US. President Biden has announced $2.76 billion in addition to help protect the world’s most vulnerable populations and mitigate the impacts of war in Ukraine.

‘Resilience against authoritarianism’

The G-7 along with leaders of India, Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa, have released a statement on ‘Democratic Resilience’ which affirms the importance of strengthening resilience to authoritarian threats within their own democracies and around the world.