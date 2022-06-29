Gujarat Congress wants probe for Surat hotel booking

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The Congress in Gujarat wants a probe against the Surat hotel where the Maharashtra rebels stayed before flying to Guwahati. The party has sought an FIR against the hotel for sheltering the Shiv Sena rebels.

“The conspiracy to overthrow our government in Maharashtra has been hatched in this hotel. Otherwise, how can so many MLAs reach the same hotel? The fact that they all came here together means the venue had already been decided and local BJP leaders were present to welcome them when they arrived at the hotel,” said Surat city Congress president Hasmukh Desai. He also alleged that the MLAs were served liquor at the hotel and demanded probe into how they got alcohol.

‘Form SIT to look into conspiracy’

In a memorandum submitted to Surat police commissioner, the Gujarat Congress has demanded the formation of a Special Investigation Team to investigate the role of the hotel in the conspiracy of sheltering the Shiv Sena rebel MLAs.