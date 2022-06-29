Indian Coast Guard commissions copter squadron in Gujarat

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Coast Guard has commissioned a new air squadron towards the western seaboard with an aim to strengthen coastal security. In a statement on Tuesday, it said 835 Squadron (CG), an indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter MK III squadron, was commissioned into Indian Coast Guard at its Air Enclave in Porbandar, Gujarat.

The commissioning of this squadron marks a tremendous leap towards self-reliance in the field of Search and Rescue (SAR) and maritime surveillance, the statement added. So far, 13 ALH MK-III aircraft have been inducted into the Indian Coast Guard in a phased manner and four of these are positioned at Porbandar. Since the induction, the squadron has flown over 1,200 hours and conducted numerous operational missions, including the maiden night SAR mission off Diu coast.

The 835 Sqn (CG) is commanded by Commandant Sunil Dutt. Director General, Coast Guard, V S Pathania presided over the commissioning ceremony. The ALH MK III helicopters have been indigenously manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.